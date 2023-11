WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation on the scene of a hotel fire in Lake County.

The fire at the Green Ridge Hotel on Euclid Avenue broke out at about 3 a.m. on Friday.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Officials say the fire started in an occupied room on the second floor. The fire was contained to the room, however, the floor now has extensive smoke damage.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.