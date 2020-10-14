Early in-person voting in Ohio triples 2016 turnout; record-breaking requests for absentee ballots

Editor’s Note: The video above shows people lined up for the first day of early voting in Cuyahoga County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – With just 20 days to go until Election Day on November 3, the Secretary of State’s office in Ohio says people are showing up to vote in record numbers.

According to a press release, 193,021 people in Ohio voted in person in the first week of early voting.

At this time in 2016, only 64,312 people had cast a ballot early.

Early in-person voting continues through November 2.

Statewide, 2,470,268 people have requested absentee ballot applications.

That’s nearly twice the amount requested this time in 2016.

You can request an absentee ballot through noon on October 31.

