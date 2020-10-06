People line up early for the first day of early voting in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Early in-person voting begins Tuesday across Ohio.

In Cuyahoga County, people were lined up as early as 6 a.m.

Polls don’t open until 8.

Early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 16.

You can vote in the 2020 election TODAY in the State of Ohio! Early voting days/times vary throughout the month of October. (Graphic from @cuyahogaboe website) @fox8news pic.twitter.com/YhGmoIMqyR — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) October 6, 2020

Times change from week to week though early voting.

Voters are required to wear masks, per the statewide mask mandate.

County boards of elections should also have areas marked for social distancing.

Election workers will be cleaning more frequently and will be in masks, face shields or other PPE.

Ohio voters do need identification, but the state accepts several forms of I.D.

It’s too late to register to vote in the November election.

The deadline for that was Monday.

County boards of election will begin mailing out absentee ballots Tuesday as well.