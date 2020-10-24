Eagle recovering after being hit by vehicle in Erie County, deputies say

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An eagle is recovering after being struck by a passing vehicle in Erie County on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of State Route 113 and Berlin Road in Berlin Township.

“Special thanks to State Wildlife Officer Michelle Butler and Berlin Heights Police Department Chief Charity Schafer for the assistance they provided Sgt. Dan McGlothlin this morning.”

Wildlife Officer Butler transported the eagle to Back To The Wild, where he is being treated for his injuries.

