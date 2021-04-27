Eagle pair abandons nest in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– A pair of bald eagles abandoned their nest in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park this year.

The eagles were actively tending to a nest in the Pinery Narrows area, which is north of Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville. Near the nest tree has been closed to the public since February to reduce disturbances. It’s now reopened.

Park officials gave a few theories on why the birds gave up the nest. Perhaps another young eagle wants to take over the area and harassed the couple. It’s also possible the eagles were bothered by Peregrine falcons.

“Although it means that no eaglets will fledge from the nest this year, it is actually an encouraging sign,” CVNP biologist Ryan Trimbath said in a news release on Tuesday. “Overall, bald eagles have been doing well in Northeast Ohio. The fact that there is competition means that it is a desirable habitat.”

Bald eagles have nested in there Cuyahoga Valley National Park since 2007 and fledged 17 eaglets, according to the park. They lay eggs, which incubate for about 35 days, in late winter. The eaglets remain in the nest until mid-summer.