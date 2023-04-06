[Editor’s Note: Watch related coverage on bald eagles and what they mean for the local ecosystem in the player above.]

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A local bald eagle couple is celebrating the hatching of a second eaglet.

Stars and Stripes, the bald eagle couple known for nesting by Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake just welcomed their first eaglet of the season on Wednesday, April 5.

Now, just a day later, a second eaglet has been spotted in the nest.

There is still a third egg in the best that has not yet hatched. Stayed tuned!

The eagle couple has birthed more than a dozen eaglets near the school since 2015.

You can keep track of the eagle family in real time on YouTube.