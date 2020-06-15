E-scooters returning to Cleveland soon with expanded hours

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland said E-scooters will return as soon as this weekend.

Cleveland City Council passed new legislation on electric scooter-sharing services, like Bird, Lime and Spin, on June 3. It expands the hours of operation to 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Labor Day, and increases the maximum speed from 12 mph to 15 mph.

The city said it continues to work with the companies and riders to improve parking behaviors and reduce riding on sidewalks.

Bird launched a pilot program in Cleveland in August 2018, but it was short lived. Days later, the city’s law department ordered all scooters be removed from public streets and sidewalks. The company agreed to voluntarily pause its Cleveland operations.

The scooters returned in August 2019 with permission from city council on a six-month demonstration period. According to the city, Cleveland riders logged 2,5 million minutes during 213,000 rides during that time.

The city said there are coronavirus protocols for scooter companies, including sanitizing the devices after employees perform maintenance. Riders are encouraged to wash their hands and wipe down the handle bars.

The city of Cleveland issued the following safety reminders:

Ride in the street. Scooter and bike riders should ride in the street with the flow of traffic, following traffic rules and using bike lanes where possible.

Scooter and bike riders should ride in the street with the flow of traffic, following traffic rules and using bike lanes where possible. Be visible. Never assume a driver sees you. Ride at least three feet from the curb so you are in the line of sight of other road users.

Never assume a driver sees you. Ride at least three feet from the curb so you are in the line of sight of other road users. Be predictable. Follow all traffic laws, including stopping when the traffic light is red. Avoid weaving and riding erratically.

Follow all traffic laws, including stopping when the traffic light is red. Avoid weaving and riding erratically. Park responsibly. Don’t block the sidewalk, bus stops, doorways, fire hydrants, or driveways.

Don’t block the sidewalk, bus stops, doorways, fire hydrants, or driveways. Don’t get stranded. Under the new expanded operating hours, scooters will deactivate between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Keep this in mind when planning your rides.

Under the new expanded operating hours, scooters will deactivate between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Keep this in mind when planning your rides. Ride smart. Don’t carry objects that keep you from controlling the scooter or bike. Don’t be distracted or ride with headphones. Don’t drink and ride. Don’t ride more than one person per device.

Don’t carry objects that keep you from controlling the scooter or bike. Don’t be distracted or ride with headphones. Don’t drink and ride. Don’t ride more than one person per device. Wear a helmet. Permitted vendors are required to give you a free helmet upon request.

