EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — City police said about 10 people were shot and one person was killed in an early morning shooting along Euclid Avenue.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday outside of Just Us Lounge & Deli, 13902 Euclid Ave. City police received multiple calls reporting shots had been fired.

Several people were transported to hospitals.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call East Cleveland detectives at 216-681-2162 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.