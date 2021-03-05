Dyngus Day returning to Cleveland with in-person and virtual events

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dyngus Day celebrations are returning to Cleveland!

According to event organizers, the 11th Annual Dyngus Day celebration will take place on Monday, April 5. However, this year, festivities will look a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dyngus Day 2021 will commence with three smaller in-person events at Forest City Brewery. Each event will have a limit of 100 tickets available which organizers say is to ensure the best safety, cleaning and social distancing practices.

Each session will feature a line-up of activities, such as pierogi eating contests, polka dancing and live entertainment. DJ Kishka will serve as the host of the daylong celebration.

Festivities will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

The sessions will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person. Private rooms, that include beer and food, are available for $1,000 per session.

Masks are required.

Event organizers are also planning the first-ever Dyngus Day “Kishka Fest” in Fall 2021. They hope this event will allow people to once again attend the polka-lined streets.

To learn more about Dyngus Day Cleveland, click here.