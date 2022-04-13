CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city’s 12th Dyngus Day celebration happens Monday at Gordon Green.

And if you can’t make it in person this year, there’s even a live stream where you can get in on the fun.

Plus, a portion of the event proceeds will be used for Polish and Ukrainian relief.

What is Dyngus Day?

Dyngus Day falls on the day after Easter. It’s not only meant to celebrate the Polish culture, but is also an opportunity to indulge after the observation of Lent.

Dyngus Day celebration details

Dyngus Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Polish dancing, paczki and plenty of beer. There will be a line-up of entertainment including polka dancing, Polish food, the crowning of Ms. Dyngus Day and live entertainment.

Renowned polka personality DJ Kishka will serve as the host.

Tickets this year are $30. They include two Polish beer drink tickets at Gordon Green.

Participating establishments

Several area establishments are getting in on the fun with their own specials and entertainment. They include:

ABC Tavern

All Saints Public House

Banter

Brewnuts

Forest City Brewery

Great Lakes Brewery

Happy Dog

Hooples Public House

Jukebox

Parkview Night Club

Post 1 – Polish Veterans Alliance

Post 58 of the Polish Legion of American Veterans

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Toast Wine Bar

XYZ Tavern

Zone Car Lounge

For more details, click here.

“Knowing that Dyngus Day is a true community celebration, we wanted to do everything we could to deliver the traditions, even if it looks a bit different this year,” said Adam Roggenburk, president of USA Expo. “We are giving people and businesses a way to come together – even virtually – with the full intent to bring back Dyngus Days to the streets in 2023.”