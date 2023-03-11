**See last year’s celebration in the video above.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beloved post-Lenten tradition continues in Cleveland this year, even getting a little bigger.
Dyngus Day returns to Gordon Square — held, as always, the day following Easter Sunday — this year on April 10, shutting down a portion of West 58th Street. The event features plenty of polka, beer and Polish treats, and yes, DJ Kishka is back as host.
The event runs from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Find tickets right here.
Like last year, the event is being streamed on Facebook for those who can’t attend in person.
On top of the big block party, other local spots are offering their own Dyngus Days specials. See the participating places below:
ABC Tavern
All Saints Public House
Astoria
Banter
Brewnuts
Forest City Brewery
Great Lakes Brewery
Gypsy Beans
Happy Dog
Hooples Public House
Jukebox
Parkview Night Club
Post 1 – Polish Veterans Alliance
Post 58 of the Polish Legion of American Veterans
Schnitz Ale Brewery
Toast Wine Bar
XYZ Tavern
Zone Car Lounge