**See last year’s celebration in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beloved post-Lenten tradition continues in Cleveland this year, even getting a little bigger.

Dyngus Day returns to Gordon Square — held, as always, the day following Easter Sunday — this year on April 10, shutting down a portion of West 58th Street. The event features plenty of polka, beer and Polish treats, and yes, DJ Kishka is back as host.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Find tickets right here.

Like last year, the event is being streamed on Facebook for those who can’t attend in person.

(FOX 8 file photo)

Chardon Polka Band performs on Dyngus Day. (FOX 8 file photo)



On top of the big block party, other local spots are offering their own Dyngus Days specials. See the participating places below:

ABC Tavern

All Saints Public House

Astoria

Banter

Brewnuts

Forest City Brewery

Great Lakes Brewery

Gypsy Beans

Happy Dog

Hooples Public House

Jukebox

Parkview Night Club

Post 1 – Polish Veterans Alliance

Post 58 of the Polish Legion of American Veterans

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Toast Wine Bar

XYZ Tavern

Zone Car Lounge