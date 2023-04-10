**See last year’s celebration in the video above.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The post-Lenten tradition continues in Cleveland this year, and it’s even getting a little bigger!
Dyngus Day returns to Gordon Square on Monday, the day after Easter Sunday.
A portion of West 58th Street will be shut down for the event, featuring plenty of polka, beer and Polish treats, and yes, DJ Kishka is back as host!
The event runs from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Find tickets right here.
On top of the big block party, other local spots are offering their own Dyngus Days specials. See the participating places below:
- ABC Tavern
- All Saints Public House
- Astoria
- Banter
- Brewnuts
- Forest City Brewery
- Great Lakes Brewery
- Gypsy Beans
- Happy Dog
- Hooples Public House
- Jukebox
- Parkview Night Club
- Post 1 – Polish Veterans Alliance
- Post 58 of the Polish Legion of American Veterans
- Schnitz Ale Brewery
- Toast Wine Bar
- XYZ Tavern
Like last year, the event is being streamed on Facebook for those who can’t attend in person.