Dyngus Day 2020 to celebrate 10th anniversary virtually

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All was quiet in Gordon Square on Sunday and it will remain that way come Monday on what is supposed to be the biggest Polish festival of the year.

“Dyngus Day is a Polish holiday, a Polish celebration of all things Polish, especially highlighting beer, pierogies, paczki and polka,” said Jake Kouwe of The Chardon Polka Band.

Monday will mark the 10th Anniversary of Dyngus Day Cleveland but unlike the last nine years, the celebration will take place virtually on Facebook Live and YouTube.

“We are making it up as we go,” said Kouwe. “There are parts and pieces coming from everywhere. There are a lot of different people involved but I think a lot like the first Dyngus Day it is going to blow our minds.”

The two hour virtual show will include a virtual chicken dance, there will be plenty of polka music, local restaurants and their chefs will be featured, Councilman Matt Zone will give a virtual shout out and the whole event will be hosted by DJ Kishka.

“The organizers have put a lot of time and effort making sure this a really cool, authentic and really diverse event, not just Jake standing there with an accordion for three hours,” Kouwe said.

As part of the virtual Dyngus Day celebration, Dyngus Day Cleveland is asking for your help in raising funds for the community and a future Dyngus Day celebration later this year.

“One of the things we are encouraging with the stream tomorrow (Monday) is for the folks to still support some of the local businesses and artists they would have been supporting had they gone to Dyngus Day,” said Kouwe.

The Polish Holiday would never have survived 10 years if it wasn’t for you, and that’s why Monday’s virtual show will be interactive with a gift package for one lucky winner who submits a photo or video celebrating Dyngus Day at home using the #DyngusDay2020.

“The audience is part of that event and that’s part of what makes Dyngus Day so special and we want to keep that with the stream,” Kouwe said.

The virtual event will be live on Facebook and YouTube from 1 to 3 p.m.