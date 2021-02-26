Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sends special message to Cleveland sports reporter fighting cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “You’ve been fighting now for a few years.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a special Cleveland man on his mind Thursday night.

Johnson said his team had let him know about Matt Loede.

Loede has been a freelance sports reporter in Cleveland for more than two decades. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2019.

Johnson said he was so moved by Matt’s story, he stopped what he was doing and sent him a video message.

“Stay strong, you are a fighter. You’ve been fighting now for a few years,” Johnson said in the video.

“Twenty-something rounds of chemo, and you got COVID, which is wild.”

Loede has been through more than two dozen rounds of chemo.

“When you get knocked down, you get back up,” Matt said on FOX 8 this morning.

He says the message is a, “Gift of a lifetime.”

“Is that really for me?” Matt said he was in disbelief and “numb” when he received the video.

“Hang in there, and I’m sending you nothing but love and strength and light and mana,” Johnson said.

You can watch the full message from Johnson above, and watch the FOX 8 interview with Loede in the clip below.