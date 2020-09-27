AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday morning, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter to make a big endorsement, saying he believes Democratic nominee Joe Biden is the “best choice” in the 2020 Presidential Election.
“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past,” Johnson writes. “In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.”
The actor also urged everyone in the tweet to register to vote, linking to VoteSaveAmerica.com, an advocacy group that is working to “save America” during the 2020 Election against the re-election of President Donald Trump.
Johnson, according to an August 2020 Forbes estimate, is the highest-paid actor in the world — coming in with $87.5 million this year.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Watch Live: Homeless veteran receives new home in Cleveland
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Joe Biden is ‘the best choice to lead our country’
- Military suicides up as much as 20% in COVID era
- Seen on TV: 9/27/2020
- Four people shot, Sandusky police investigating early morning shooting