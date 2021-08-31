Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has the best reaction to photo of doppelganger police officer

(Photo Credit: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Morgan County, Ala. (WJW) — Even Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a doppelganger — and he and his ‘brother’ are going viral for how closely they resemble one another.

The “twin” is an Alabama police officer — Lt. Eric Fields, who works for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, E! Online reports.

The Rock retweeted a viral side-by-side photo of himself and the officer saying, “Oh [expletive] wow! Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service.”

He went on to say some day he would meet up with him and drink the tequila he founded, Teremana.

“And I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em,” he said.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office even invited The Rock himself to spend some time on patrol with them.