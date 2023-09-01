TEMPE, Arizona (WJW) – Football fans went running for cover when an intense dust storm disrupted an Arizona State University (ASU) football game Thursday night.

The unexpected weather event caught many by surprise, prompting safety precautions, a temporary delay, and ultimately a unique game experience.

The Arizona State University Police Department evacuated the stadium during the storm.

Sam Valenti, a reporter for CTreySports, captured the extraordinary scene at Mountain America Stadium. Valenti described the sight as “truly remarkable,” with the game against Southern Utah resuming amidst mostly empty bleachers. He referred to it as “one of the most bizarre games you’ll ever see.”

Despite the disruptions, the ASU football team had a thrilling finish. The Arizona State Sun Devils secured a hard-fought 24-21 victory over Southern Utah.