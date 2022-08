For approximately 50 years, Dunkin’ sold a signature ‘Dunkin’ Donut’ that came with an edible handle. (Getty Images)

(WJW) – School is back in session and teachers may already be in need of a coffee break.

On Thursday, September 1 Dunkin‘ is showing their appreciation for educators and serving up a free medium coffee.

The popular franchise wrote on their blog, “In celebration of teachers and all they do for their students and communities, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say thank you.”

The offer is only valid at participating locations.