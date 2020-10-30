Dunkin’ hiring hundreds of employees in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – Dunkin’ is looking for hundreds of new employees in Northeast Ohio.

The company is hiring up to 1,000 people at stores in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Youngstown in all positions.

Dunkin’ has also launched a new partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) to offer low-cost college degrees to its independent franchisees and their employees.

“We know there are qualified candidates who may be looking for a new career opportunity or a new position after losing a job during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Ohio based Dunkin’ Franchisee, Gerry Blum. “Dunkin’ restaurants offer exciting career paths for those who are ready to join our teams in Northeast Ohio.”