‘Dumping them is never the answer’: Animal control rescues dogs abandoned in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — One after another, Brooklyn police say several large puppies have been reported running through the parking lot at Ridge Park Square.

All of the pups are estimated to be between 7 and 9 months old and appear to be purebred Mastiffs or a Mastiff mix.

“This situation is definitely bizarre,” said Brooklyn Animal Control Officer Miranda Braude. “The first two were picked up near Marc’s and the last one was picked up near Lowe’s.”

It happened over a ten-day period, starting on February 8.

Officials say the animals appear to be relatively healthy but are traumatized.

“They were really weary of people approaching them. They just seemed very disoriented and confused, like they didn’t know what was going on, which is pretty consistent with an animal being dumped,” said Braude.

The puppies are all females with docked tails and solid black coats.

Officer Braude thinks they are most likely siblings and each already weighs about 80lbs, which could be the reason they were abandoned.

“What I think probably ended up happening is someone wanted to breed their dogs and couldn’t sell the puppies, and probably just didn’t have the money to upkeep them or wasn’t getting what he wanted so he just let them go,” said Braude.

All of the puppies have been taken to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter located at 9500 Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

The first two that were found got adopted soon after arriving at the shelter.

The third was just taken to the shelter on Thursday and will be available for adoption once she is medically cleared.

Officer Braude says you should never approach a dog running wild and if any more puppies show up, call police immediately.

However, she hopes and says there is no reason for a dog owner to ever dump their dog like this again.

“Abandoning them — dumping them — is never the answer. It’s not safe for the animal. It’s not safe for other people. In those situations, reach out to animal control, reach out to shelters. If we can’t immediately assist you we can at least give you resources to get those animals into a better situation,” said Braude.

