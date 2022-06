MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation reports a dump truck rollover has closed State Route 83 in Medina County.

The crash happened between Spencer Lake Rd. and Garver Rd. Thursday morning.

Crews are working at the scene cleaning up spilled gravel.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. State Route 18 west to State Route 301, south on State Route 301 to State Route 162 and east on State Route 162 back to State Route 83 as an alternate route.