CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Crews responded to a crash scene early Tuesday.

Before 4 a.m., a dump truck that was repaving on I-77 southbound just north of Pleasant Valley hit a road sign.

Apparently, the driver had his bed up and knocked the sign off the metal frame that holds it over the interstate.

Caution traveling 77S before Pleasant Valley. Truck hit overheard sign. One lane open. pic.twitter.com/VED1Sm29T4 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 28, 2021

Crews cleared the sign to the side of the road, but several lanes were closed during clean-up.

There are no reports of injuries.