Dump truck driver charged in death of Daniel Ripepi for I-480 crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A grand jury has returned two aggravated vehicular homicide charges against Jason Beard.

Beard, 38, was driving a dump truck with its bed raised in Cleveland on I-480 in September 2020.

The truck knocked down an overhead highway sign.

The sign fell on the pickup truck being driven by 62-year-old Daniel Ripepi, who was killed in the crash.

Courtesy of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home

Ripepi was a married father of six and vice president of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home.

The indictment says Beard was operating recklessly and in a construction zone.

Beard is scheduled for arraignment March 23.