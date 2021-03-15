Duck Brand once again holding Stuck at Prom scholarship contest for high schoolers

**Related Video Above: See how seniors celebrated prom last year, after the coronavirus canceled everything.**

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — For those looking to make a fashion statement — and perhaps take a stab at winning some big money — the Duck Brand Stuck at Prom scholarship contest is back in action this year.

In order to win, high schoolers must craft a prom dress or tuxedo out of Duck Brand duct tape and/or craft tape. However, with the pandemic still affecting some in-person gatherings, students do not have to don their wears to an actual prom this year.

The contest’s entry period begins on March 31 and rolls through June 9. Finalists will then be notified by June 18. A community voting portion runs from there and the winners are to be announced in July.

The first-place prize for the best dress and tuxedo is $10,000, with eight runners up each nabbing $500 in scholarships.

Find all of the Avon company’s official contest rules right here.