AVON, Ohio (WJW) – The Avon Heritage Festival committee announced Wednesday that it will not be planning a festival for 2024.

According to a post on the Avon Heritage Festival sponsored by Duck Brand Facebook page, the Avon Heritage Festival committee was created over 20 years ago too, “bring a fun family activity to the community of Avon,” but is now coming to an end.

“Through our long-term collaboration with Shurtape Technologies, LLC and with the support received from the City of Avon we planned an event that grew bigger and bigger each year and provided many memorable moments to all who attended,” the Facebook post said in part. “Your contribution to the festival being a success has been greatly appreciated.”

According to the post, this was not an easy decision for the committee to make.

“We all have very mixed emotions about it,” the post said.

The committee said it wants to thank everyone who has been part of the festival in years past.

“We hope everyone who has participated in any part of the last 20 years of this festival enjoyed it as much if not more than we did!” the post said.

The Duck Tape Facebook page also posted a video about the festival coming to an end saying, “For nearly 20 years, Duck brand has been proud to serve as the lead sponsor of the Avon Heritage Festival. The planning committee of local volunteers has decided to step down from organizing the event, and as a result, the festival has come to an end. Although this beloved event is closing the curtain, we are thankful for the memories made and the strong sense of community we’ve felt through our involvement over the years!”