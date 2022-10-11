CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

By the time we reach Nov. 5, the sunrise in Northeast Ohio will be as late as 8:02 a.m., but after the clocks roll back overnight, we’ll see the sunrise at 7:03 a.m.

Sunset on Nov. 5 will already be early at 6:18 p.m., but after the hour change, Northeast Ohioans will watch the sunset at 5:17 p.m.

It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time a year ’round thing.

To become law, the bill would next have to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives then onto President Biden’s desk for his approval.

“I can’t say it’s a priority,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, reportedly said to The Hill recently.

“We have so many other priorities, but it doesn’t mean because it’s not a priority that we’re not trying to work on it. We are,” he said, adding later, “If we can accomplish anything, it wouldn’t be until the fall.”

If it’s passed, the bill would not take effect until November 2023. So that doesn’t change anything this fall or even next spring.