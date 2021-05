(WJW) — We’re finally going to dry out.

Sunshine returns and temperatures gradually warm. By next weekend, we should see a pattern shift with seasonable temps back in the forecast.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

Here are the rain totals from our gloomy, soggy Mom’s day:

The long-range temperature outlook through the middle of May shows a SLOW warming trend ESPECIALLY around the weekend of May 15-16 and continuing into the following week.