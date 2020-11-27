Dry weekend ahead with cooler temps and lots of sunshine

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It will be a little cooler with some clouds early Saturday, but sunshine ultimately wins out the weekend. Sunday is the pick day with highs in the low 50s.

Enjoy this little weekend-respite because an important weather pattern shift is imminent for the upcoming week, just in time to kick off the month of December!

Ready for a true winter feel? The pattern will be COLDER next week. A southern system early next week will bring rain then snow followed by lake effect snow! Yes, it will accumulate but obviously, it’s too early for local snowfall specifics. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

