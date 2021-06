(WJW) — The latest TikTok trend is proving to be dangerous for some.

The trend is called “dry scooping.”

With the trend, users ingest a mouthful of preworkout supplement powder without mixing it with liquid.

It can cause cough-like reactions.

Self reports that doctors say the protein supplements are meant to be taken diluted in water.

When taken alone, it can create rapid heartbeat, chest pain and dizziness.