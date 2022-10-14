CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers move in overnight and fall apart as they move east by early Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, we will see drier conditions. Decreasing cloud cover will allow for abundant sunshine by the late afternoon and early evening. Still breezy and chilly with highs in the upper 50s.

Guardians win!!! Our guys will be at home Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the 50s Saturday and 60s on Sunday afternoon. Dry but cooler at night for the games. Temperatures will end up in the 50s both nights with a light breeze.

Our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning with another shot early Wednesday. Showers will move in early Monday and turn into a few snowflakes late Monday into early Tuesday. Any snowflakes are not expected to accumulate beyond a light dusting on the elevated surfaces. Temperatures range about 15° BELOW average around that time. Find your winter jackets!

See your latest 8-Day forecast above.