(WJW) – Scattered light rain/snow from the northwest along the cold front moving south this morning. Some light accumulations in spots. Winds gusting to 25 mph with temperatures in the lower 30s.

We will get some clearing today with northerly winds all day.

Dry but cold the rest of the week until Friday. As it stands now, precipitation will be rain/some light snow late Friday/Friday night.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott’s Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd.

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Updated sunrise and sunset times:

Snowfall over the last 10 years through February 28th. Only 3 other winters had less snow.

A look at snowfall vs. normal across the US, Ohio and a comparison between last winter and this winter:

You can find the complete Lake Erie daily ice coverage history on Scott’s Weather Blog.