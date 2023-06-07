(WJW) – Air Quality Alerts continue through Wednesday at midnight for several Northeast Ohio communities. If you have any breathing difficulties, try to limit your time outside during the heat of the day.

The Storm Pediction Center has also placed northern Ohio under an “Elevated Risk” for fires through Wednesday night.

Find the latest weather alerts here.

Low humidity, lightly breezy conditions, and lack of rainfall with drying conditions lead to this risk. Avoid any type of burning during this time.

Temperatures for the morning commute will be anywhere from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

A bit cooler today with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly sunny with the hazy conditions sticking around through the day. The smoke should dissipate a bit this evening.

It’s day 18 of no rain at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport!

No soakers in the forecast anytime soon. The next chance of rain (if the forecast holds) is Saturday night into Sunday with a small increase in humidity Sunday and Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range temperature outlook first issued on May 22 for early June is still looking “cooler” with low humidity and little rainfall through the middle of the month.