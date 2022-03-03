Drunken driver went wrong way on I-90: Westlake police

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A North Ridgeville man was arrested after police say he drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 while under the influence.

The Westlake Police Department said it got several calls about a car going eastbound in the westbound lanes in the area of Crocker Road at about 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 26.

The driver apparently saw the officer’s emergency lights and pulled over. According to police, Salvador Enrique Hernandez, 36, struggled to put the car in park and was unsteady on his feet.

Salvador Enrique Hernandez (Photo courtesy: Westlake police)

He admitted he had been drinking and said he did not realize he was driving on the wrong side of the highway, police said.

Hernandez refused a field sobriety test and a breath test at the jail. He was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.