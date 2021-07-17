Drunk woman shoots 5-year-old son: Columbus police

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio woman will face a child endangerment charge in a shooting that injured her 5-year-old son.

Columbus police say the boy was brought into Children’s Hospital shortly after 5 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound that went through both knees.

Police said detectives determined that the child had been lying on a couch next to his 30-year-old mother, who they allege was intoxicated and had been pointing a handgun at several other adults, making threats. Police say that as she was putting the handgun back in her purse, she fired a shot, striking her son in the legs.

Police said the boy was in stable condition awaiting corrective surgery

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral