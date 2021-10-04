Drunk driver hits police cruiser while officers investigate separate drunk driving crash: Mentor police

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The Mentor Police Department reports officers arrested a woman following a crash early Monday morning.

According to a press release, officers were on State Route 2, west of Center Street, investigating an OVI single-car crash around 1:30 a.m.

Four police cruisers were on the scene to block the two right lanes of travel.

Police say that’s when a driver headed westbound hit one police cruiser and then drove into the center median wall.

The police cruiser that was hit crashed into another patrol car.

The officers were out of the vehicles at the time.

None of them was hurt.

Police arrested Nikkia Kostner, 35, on charges of OVI, OVI over specified limits, duties upon approach of law enforcement and failure to control.

SR-2 westbound was closed for around an hour while the second crash was investigated.