CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Willoughby Hills officer was reportedly nearly hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop over the weekend, police said.

The officer had reportedly pulled a driver over on I-90 west near Bishop Road and was about to send them on their way when a vehicle veered toward the group, going into the right lane instead of moving over.

An officer that was assisting at the scene went after the vehicle and made a traffic stop on Bishop Road. Police said the driver was found to be intoxicated and there were multiple warrants out for their arrest.

The driver was reportedly arrested and was charged with an OVI along with other traffic violations.

Watch police dashcam footage of the incident in the video above.