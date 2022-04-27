Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A grand jury has returned a 22-count indictment against a teacher at Highland High School in Medina County.

Kyle Brooks, 55, of Akron, was arrested at the school last week.

Kyle Brooks (Photo courtesy: Medina County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said it was notified of a possible inappropriate sexual conduct involving Brooks and a student.

They arrested Brooks on a charge of sexual battery.

The grand jury brought back more than a dozen other charges.

Brooks’ grand jury indictments:

3 counts of theft

1 count endangering children

1 count marijuana possession

6 counts aggravated possession of drugs

1 count Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on grounds of a specified government facility

3 count possession of a fentanyl related compound

1 count gross sexual imposition

1 count felony assault

1 count improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (specification for forfeiture of a weapon)

1 count sexual battery

1 count aggravated burglary

1 count burglary

1 count domestic violence

No further details were released on the alleged incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the department arrested Brooks after “speaking with the victim and obtaining further information.”

They said that gave them probable cause.

Highland Local School District Superintended Catherine Aukerman released a statement:

“We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation. It remains our top priority to provide a safe learning environment for all students and have made plans for additional counselors to be available at the high school for students or families who may need support.”

Brooks was suspended.

He was arraigned on the sexual battery charge last week.

The judge set his bond at $200,000.