Drugs, several handguns seized during Trumbull County drug bust

HOWLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Agents with the Trumbull Action Group Law Enforcement Task Force seized drugs and several handguns during a Trumbull County drug bust on Wednesday.

After a months-long drug investigation, agents and other local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the home in the 2100 block of Ewalt Avenue in Howland.

Investigators said they recovered four loaded handguns, more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 140 grams of THC wax, 100 THC vape pens, 14 THC cartridges and over $12,000 in cash.

According to investigators, there were five adults and two young children inside the home at the time, as well as two adults in the garage that was converted into a living space.

Charges are pending further investigation and lab results.