COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Three Ohio residents have been arrested on charges related to human trafficking.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the arrests Tuesday morning.

Ka-Auija’e “Unique” Washington, Levrous “Vell” Alfred and Patrice Bigord were indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on May 24 on human trafficking-related charges. All three suspects were taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Washington, 20, was charged with nine felony counts, including trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, commercial sexual exploitation of a minor and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

Alfred, 28, was indicted on three felony counts of trafficking in persons, promoting prostitution and compelling prostitution.

Bigord, 21, was indicted on one felony count of compelling prostitution.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received tips from the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The investigation led to multiple juvenile victims, according to law enforcement.

Human trafficking tips can be 1-888-373-7888.