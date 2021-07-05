Drugs, alcohol suspected in Perry Township fatal motorcycle accident

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened this morning in the area of Stardale Avenue in Perry Township.

Officers say around 3 a.m., a 32-year-old man from Canton was riding his 2006 Yamaha motorcycle west on Southway Street when a 30-year-old man from Massillon driving a 2016 Dodge Charger hit the wheel of the motorcycle.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the road, according to officers. He died at the scene.

Officers say the car ran off the road and hit a dirt embankment. Its driver was taken to Mercy Hospital by Perry Township Fire Department where he was evaluated.

He was then booked into Stark County Jail for assured clear distance ahead, operating a vehicle impaired, aggravated vehicular homicide and seatbelt, according to officers.

The crash remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are suspected.