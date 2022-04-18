**Related Video Above: Investigators warn about fentanyl pills disguised to look like Tylenol.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans are getting the opportunity to safely dispose of old or unwanted prescription or over-the-counter drugs from their homes.

The DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30 and people can drop off their medications at a variety of locations for free thanks to a collaboration between University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic.

Champ Burgess, Chief Pharmacy Officer at UH said the two “have formed a collaborative alliance to advance the health of our communities by focusing on Northeast Ohio’s most pressing public health needs. Preventing substance misuse and overdose deaths are chief among these issues.”

Burgess said the program is focused on helping reduce unintentional drug overdose deaths from opioids (and other drugs) that could be found left behind in a cabinet or another spot in the home.

Here’s what has been deemed acceptable for the drop-off:

Over-the-counter medications

Prescription medications

Liquid, bottled medication (placed in a plastic bag)

These items are not going to be taken:

Anything sharp, including needles

Drugs that are not legal

Medical devices and batteries

Liquid antineoplastic (chemo) agents

Radiopharmaceuticals

Aerosol cans and inhalers

Mercury-containing devices

Multiple locations are also offering free blood pressure screenings that day.

Find full drop-off locations right here and here. Some of these locations also offer drug take back programs other days of the year.