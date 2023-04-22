(WJW) – Saturday is the perfect opportunity to safely remove unneeded drugs from your home.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its ‘Drug Take Back Day.’

The goal of the bi-annual event is to curb prescription drug abuse and opioid addiction in communities all across the country, including Northeast Ohio.

The event allows people to safely dispose of unwanted or unused medications.

The DEA says it’s important to properly dispose of these medications so they don’t fall in the wrong hands and aren’t sold on the streets.

The nationwide event takes place twice a year, organizers say over the past 24 ‘Drug Take Back‘ events, 800-thousand pounds of drugs have been collected in Ohio alone.

“So this gives us the opportunity to talk to our loved ones, our kids, our families about the importance of only taking medications that come from a health care provider and not taking medications that may look like a pharmaceutical that can end up being fentanyl,” said Organizer Kathy Federico.

Vitamins, prescription medications, patches, ointments, over-the-counter medications, and pet medications, are all accepted.

To find the closest drop-off location near you, click here.