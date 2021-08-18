Drug raid: Columbus police seize THC-laced edibles packaged like popular snacks

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Columbus Department of Police reportedly initiated a drug raid on the northeast side of the city recently.

Drugs and guns were found and seized, but authorities said they also found THC-laced edibles placed in familiar snack packaging. The products were placed in bags that looked nearly like real Cheetos, Fritos, Doritos and Oreo.

Authorities said these items are illegal, and anyone who may see marijuana packaging like this is asked to reach out to the CPD Drug Crimes Bureau at narcoticstips@columbuspolice.org or any other police department.

Take a look at the fake snack packaging below:

