GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Geauga County Sheriff’s department K-9 is recovering from surgery, just days after helping with a drug bust in Middlefield Township.

The K-9, named Rotar, went under the knife at TLC Pet Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls earlier this week, getting two suspicious lumps removed.

In a Facebook post, Rotar’s handler asked the community to keep the animal in their thoughts.