CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Wednesday that the Dru Joyce Classic will hold its 19th event in Cleveland.

The premier basketball tournament will be held at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland from April 22-24.

The competition will feature more than 250 boys and girls from 2nd to 11th grade competing as basketball teams for a championship in their age group.

Dru Joyce launched the tournament in 2003 to help Ohio athletes increase their recruitment.

Dru Joyce coached LeBron James and Dru Joyce III at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

The event is expected to bring $2 million in economic impact to Northeast Ohio.

Spectators can get a weekend pass at the door for $40.

Kids 8 and under are free.

