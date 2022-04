LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 morning team is facing off.

We’ve covered Lakewood High School’s cardboard boat regatta for years.

This time, our anchors are teaming up with students to see who will come up with the winning design that will get them across a pool without sinking.

Who will you be rooting for?

Watch for:

Team Kristi

Team Todd

Team Stefani

Team Scott

Coverage starts Friday, April 29 on FOX 8 at 6:45 a.m.