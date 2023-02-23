Editor’s Note: The video above is about the search for the missing in NE Ohio.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officials in Summit County are using drones and K9s to find a woman who went missing from Green.

In February, Brenda Stewart, 61, walked away from her home in the City of Green without her cell phone or any of her belongings.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Detectives began a search including K-9 Units, an airplane with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and three drones from the Northern Summit Drone Team, Macedonia Fire, sent three drones.

Anyone who has seen Brenda Stewart or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317.