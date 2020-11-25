Drone video: Shark comes face to face with monster crocodile near people swimming, fishing in Australia river

AUSTRALIA (WJW) — Drone video captured in an Australia river shows a shark come upon a giant crocodile, not far from where families were in and around the water.

The video was posted on the Instagram and YouTube pages of Caravan Adventure Aus earlier this month. It was taken in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

The description of the YouTube video describes it as “a monster Salt Water Croc spotted hanging out with a Bull Shark not far from Ivanhoe Crossing in Kununurra.”

9News reports the video was filmed by Chelsea Wood and her boyfriend. They said they were fishing in knee-deep water with other families at the time and decided to send up the drone.

The video shows the shark come up on the crocodile and then quickly retreat.

The couple also shared a photo of them sitting in the water, unknowingly right near the crocodile.

“We thought we were safe,” they said.

“We were pretty shocked and lots of people in Kununurra were shocked as well,” Wood told 9News. “We put our drone up all the time and we’ve never got anything as cool as this.”

For more, click here.

For the YouTube page of Caravan Adventures Aus, click here.

For the Instagram page of Caravan Adventures Aus, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: