EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Drone FOX video shows a fiery explosion during the controlled release of hazardous chemicals from derailed train cars in East Palestine Monday evening.

Crews released and burned chemicals from five of the derailed cars, carrying vinyl chloride, to avoid a potentially “catastrophic” explosion, officials say.

Residents living within a 1 mile by 2 mile radius of the 50-car train derailment were ordered by the state to evacuate to avoid “facing grave danger of death” from inhaling the chemicals.

Governor DeWine warned that residents further out could be seriously burned or suffer from lung damage.

About 30 households are in the evacuation zone, including portions of Columbiana County and Pennsylvania’s Beaver County, officials said Monday.

Keep up with the latest coverage on this story right here.