MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a pursuit where drones helped deputies catch an armed suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies began pursuing a vehicle as it sped away from a gas station on June 11. Minutes later, the suspect vehicle loses control and crashes into a telephone pole and several powerlines at Wooster Pike and Cobblestone Dr.

Deputies say the suspect got out on foot and ran into the woods.

That’s when the Medina County sheriff’s drone team stepped in. Video released shows the drone over a wooded area, then the suspect surrounded by deputies.

Deputies say the suspect was armed with a knife. Deputies used a taser when he didn’t drop the weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. They say he had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. He has not been identified.